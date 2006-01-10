Growing Up in a Coal Town: Stay Home or Leave?

Commentator Natasha Watts is from the third generation of a coal mining family in Kentucky. The recent deaths of miners at the Sago Mine in West Virginia mirrored a similar mining accident in her home town decades ago, and reminds her of her own dilemma: whether to stay in the mountains with her family, or leave the coal industry behind. This story is a collaboration between Youth Radio and Appalachian Media Institute (Appalshop).

