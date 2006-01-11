Resident Hopes for Rebuilding in New Orleans East

Joanne Arnaud, who lived on Honeysuckle Lane in New Orleans East, talks about her family's reaction to plans that call for a four-month moratorium on rebuilding in their part of the city. Residents must have a critical mass of guaranteed returnees before they can rebuild.

The Arnaud family has been staying in a San Antonio hotel. They plan on moving into a FEMA trailer on their lot next month and hope neighbors, too, come back to signal to the city that their area is viable.

