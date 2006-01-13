© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Threat, Hidden in Plain Sight

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published January 13, 2006 at 10:35 AM CST

Imagine what would go through your mind if your mailbox suddenly became a stream of video, secretly filmed movies that feature you and your family -- and possibly presage a deadly threat. That's the predicament thrust upon a family led by a French intellectual in Cache, starring Daniel Auteuil and Juliette Binoche.

The film about the host of a TV literary review whose family becomes the target of a voyeur -- a voyeur intimately familiar with him -- is the latest from Michael Haneke, director of 2001's The Piano Player.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.