A Threat, Hidden in Plain Sight

Imagine what would go through your mind if your mailbox suddenly became a stream of video, secretly filmed movies that feature you and your family -- and possibly presage a deadly threat. That's the predicament thrust upon a family led by a French intellectual in Cache, starring Daniel Auteuil and Juliette Binoche.

The film about the host of a TV literary review whose family becomes the target of a voyeur -- a voyeur intimately familiar with him -- is the latest from Michael Haneke, director of 2001's The Piano Player.

