State Probe Under Way into Sago Mining Disaster

West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin has appointed former federal mine safety official Davitt McAteer to head a special state investigation into conditions in the coal industry. The probe comes after an explosion at the Sago coal mine that killed 12 miners. Meanwhile, information on state and federal safety violations at the Sago mine continues to surface. Anna Sale of West Virginia Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.