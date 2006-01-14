Techno Fusion from Balkan Beat Box

The sound of Balkan Beat Box carries a faint reminder of the day the circus came to town, with dancing ladies and big trombones. But the dancers are belly dancers and the saxophones and brass recalls the Klezmer tradition of going from village to village to weddings and funerals.

In this case, the village is Brooklyn, where the band's Israeli-born founders Ori Kaplan and Tamir Muskat, now have their base of operations. They tell Jacki Lyden about their first-ever CD, and a style that muses clarinets and horns with hypnotic trance music and a techno beat.

