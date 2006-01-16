The Cultural Challenges of Life in Gaza

/ / From left, Hadi Abushahla, his wife Natali and brother Omar.

Lawlessness has spread in the Gaza Strip since Israel's withdraw four months ago. Palestinian elections are expected this month, as clashes intensify among armed factions and security forces.

Since Israel's withdrawal, we've been following the story of 31-year-old Palestinian entrepreneur Abdelhadi "Hadi" Abushahla. Raised in London, Abushahla moved to Gaza four years ago to open a computer store.

The transition has been difficult.

Today, Nancy Updike explores why Abushahla moved to Gaza in the first place, and how his decision to stay affects those closest to him -- his wife, sister and brother.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.