The Public Expiation of Skier Bode Miller's Sins

You may be familiar with the saga of Bode Miller, a rather engaging, counter-culture rapscallion who is the defending world champion in downhill racing -- the rare American who might take home an Olympic gold medal in that event usually won by somewhat more dour Austrians.

Miller volunteered in media interviews that he had mixed a cocktail of booze and skiing. "If you ever tried to ski when you're wasted, it’s not easy," he allowed. There's some question about whether Miller was referring to being hammered or hung over when he pushed off downhill, but either way, Mr. Miller was hauled to the woodshed and with all the grace of someone undergoing a Heimlich maneuver, he spit out an apology.

At a time when it is hard to pick up a newspaper without reading accounts of American athletes raping and pillaging, the rabid reaction to Miller's confession seems a bit much, don't you think?

Frank Deford comments on the uproar.

