The Iran-Hostage crisis, in which 52 Americans were held captive at the American embassy in Tehran for more than a year, ended 25 years ago today.

Two key figures look back with Renee Montagne: Warren Christopher, then deputy U.S. secretary of state, and Mohsen Sazegara, managing director of Iran's State Radio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.