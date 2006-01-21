Israelis Deny Harming Palestinian Olive Trees

Palestinian farmers and human rights groups are demanding the Israeli police and army do more to protect Palestinian farmland from vandalism by militant Jewish settlers.

The Israeli government says more than 2,000 Palestinian olive trees have been vandalized in the West Bank, damaged and in some cases uprooted this harvest season.

Settlers deny they're behind it, saying the damage is self-inflicted by Palestinians who want compensation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.