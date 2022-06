One voter on Wednesday's Palestinian elections will be 31-year-old Abdelhadi "Hadi" Abushahla. Raised in London, Abushahla moved to Gaza four years ago to open a computer store. We've been following Abushahla's story since Israel's withdrawal from Gaza. Nancy Updike reports on how the election campaign looks from Gaza City and what's at stake for Abushahla and his business.

