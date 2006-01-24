Bolivian Leader's Sweater Prompts Fashion Frenzy

Bolivia's new president Evo Morales' much-photographed sweater is making a big fashion statement. The sudden popularity of the multicolored, striped sweater has inspired a song and a La Paz manufacturer to turn out a thousand sweaters like it.

Sergio Valda, chief financial officer of Textiles Punto Blanco, talks about the frenzy surrounding the president's sweater -- which are made from acrylic yarn and are being sold for $10 to young fans of Morales.

