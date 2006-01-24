Motown Building Razed for Super Bowl Parking

A piece of Detroit music history is torn down to make way for parking for the upcoming Super Bowl. The Motown Center, which once housed the famous record label, had been abandoned for more than 30 years.

When Motown left town, the company left behind a huge amount of memos and paperwork, often signed by Motown artists. In 2004, Detroit area resident Randy Wilcox went inside the building. Michele Norris talks with Wilcox about what he found.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.