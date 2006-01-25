Inspiration to Astaire, Dancer Fayard Nicholas

The Nicholas Brothers dance act, Fayard and his brother Harold, inspired generations of dancers, from Fred Astaire to the Hines brothers to Savion Glover.

Fayard died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home of complications from a stroke. He was 91 years old. His brother Harold passed away in 2000.

The duo amazed audiences from vaudeville to Broadway to Hollywood in the 1920s, '30s and '40s. Astaire once called their performance in the film Stormy Weather "the greatest dance number ever filmed." WHYY's Joel Rose has this remembrance.

