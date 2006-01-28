Rosanne Cash: 'Black Cadillac'

Rosanne Cash is the daughter of country legend Johnny Cash, but has been a singer-songwriter in her own right for more than 25 years. Her family history couldn't help but play a role in her own career; but on her latest album, Black Cadillac, it takes on a different tone.

Within the two-year period preceding the album, Cashs mother, father and stepmother all died. Their names are listed in dedication on the CD's liner notes, and the album is suffused with issues of mortality and mourning. Family plays another kind of role on the album as well: Cash's husband, John Leventhal, is a co-producer.

Cash talks with Scott Simon about family, music, and the new movie about her father, Walk the Line.

