An Interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, known for work in post-apartheid South Africa, has spent much of his life getting people to look at the world in a different way. To throw away old categories, old concepts and start fresh.

So the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, which celebrates art inspired by spirit and passion, was a fitting place for Archbishop Tutu to talk about one of his favorite subjects: the divine inspiration in every human being.

Or, in the archbishop's words: "Each single one of us is said to be of infinite worth... each one of us is a god carrier, each one of us god's viceroy. Can you imagine if we really believed that?"

Archbishop Tutu spoke at length with Debbie Elliott after his recent speech in Baltimore.

