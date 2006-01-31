Caricatures of Muhammad: From Insult to Crisis

A Danish newspaper has apologized for publishing caricatures of the prophet Muhammad amid protest in the Arab Muslim world. Four months ago, the newspaper ran 12 cartoons, including one showing Muhammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban. Ever since then, protests against Denmark have been building in the Arab Muslim world.

Commentator Shibley Telhami says the protests reflect Arab suspicion and mistrust of the West -- and also how easily an insult can escalate into a crisis.

