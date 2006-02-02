Protest Deepens with Reprint of Muhammad Cartoons

Newspapers across Europe have republished controversial Danish cartoons whose depiction of the prophet Muhammad is considered blasphemous by many in the Muslim world. The move has intensified the clash between those claiming freedom of expression and others demanding respect for religion.

The cartoons originally appeared in a Danish newspaper and a Norwegian publication soon copied them. Thousands of Palestinians protested against Denmark this week, Danish goods have been boycotted in many Gulf states, and Arab counties have closed Danish embassies or withdrawn ambassadors from Copenhagen.

