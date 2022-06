The late John Fahey, an eccentric guitarist and music historian, co-founded Revenant Records. Fahey's last project before he died in 2001 was American Primitiven Vol. 2, a collection of early 20th-century American recordings by artists so obscure that folk music archivists had overlooked them. It's the second such record that Revenant has put out.

