Channeling Monk's Jazz

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published February 7, 2006 at 3:13 PM CST

The big jazz record of 2005 was a concert recording by Thelonious Monk, who died in 1982. Before his death, few jazz musicians specialized in playing his tunes -- although there were exceptions, like Steve Lacy and Roswell Rudd.

But since 1982, bands on several continents have dedicated themselves to playing Monk's music. California's Monk's Music Trio has a new CD out, which features some guest players, as well. Monk's Bones is the CD.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
