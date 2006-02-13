Makeshift Katrina Landfill Raises Safety Concerns

The debris from hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses swamped or demolished by Hurricane Katrina has to go somewhere. In New Orleans, most of it is going to Gentilly landfill, an old garbage dump the city and state reopened because of the disaster. But some toxic waste experts and environmentalists fear the landfill could become a huge problem. Critics are concerned the dump doesn't have enough environmental safeguards and lacks adequate protections against toxic waste.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.