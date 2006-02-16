Abu Ghraib Photos Spread; U.N. Targets Guantanamo

Salon.com publishes previously unreleased photos of abuse at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison in 2003. The Web site's editors said it has more than 1,000 photos and videos showing U.S. service personnel humiliating and abusing prisoners. The pictures were provided to Salon by a member of the military.

Their publication comes on the same day as a new United Nations report said the United States should close its military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The report, compiled by five U.N. special envoys, said that interrogation techniques, such as the use of dogs, extreme temperatures, and sleep deprivation -- especially if used simultaneously -- amounted to torture.

