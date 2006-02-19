© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia Bill Targets Illegal Immigrants' Wire Transfers

By Emily Kopp
Published February 19, 2006 at 6:35 PM CST

The Georgia state house has approved a bill that would levy a 5-percent surcharge on wire transfers by illegal immigrants to their native countries. Georgia has experienced a rapid growth in immigrant population, and state lawmakers are seeking to stem the tide of undocumented workers and recoup the cost of providing public services to them.

People who could show passports, green cards or other proof that they're here legally, or that they pay taxes in Georgia, wouldn't have to pay the fee.

Financial institutions and immigrants' rights advocates have lined up to fight the measure. Western Union says it would be hard for customer service agents to determine on the spot whether someone was legally in the country. Emily Kopp of Georgia Public Broadcasting reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Emily Kopp