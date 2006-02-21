The Long and Rich Career of Michael McKean

Actor, comedian, composer and musician Michael McKean is best known for co-starring in the spoofs This Is Spinal Tap, Best in Show and A Mighty Wind. McKean got his start playing Lenny in the 1970s sitcom Laverne and Shirley. He is currently co-starring in the Broadway revival of The Pajama Game.

As the rocker David St. Hubbins, McKean carved out a lasting spot in movie and music culture, as his spiky hair, British accent and spirit of excess lampooned stars of heavy metal. He helped write both the music and the screenplay of the film, which was directed by Rob Reiner.

McKean has worked on a multitude of projects. His Internet Movie Database entry for work as an actor runs to some 140 listings. He has continued to write music, as well. In 1996, McKean teamed with Spinal Tap co-star Christopher Guest to write several songs for Waiting for Guffman.

In 2004, a song McKean wrote with Annette O'Toole for A Mighty Wind, "A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow," was nominated for an Oscar. The film was written and directed by Guest.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.