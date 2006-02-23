Debate Rages Over Cost for New Orleans Levees

The cost of defending New Orleans against another big hurricane could be as much as $32 billion. Federal, state and local officials are at odds over whether levees and floodwalls will be rebuilt to withstand a Category Five storm.

John Koerner, a New Orleans businessman who is in charge of infrastructure for the Bring New Orleans Back Commission, talks to Robert Siegel about ideas for flood prevention that he says could be done quickly and for tens-of-millions of dollars, not billions.

