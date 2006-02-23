© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Debate Rages Over Cost for New Orleans Levees

Published February 23, 2006 at 6:34 PM CST

The cost of defending New Orleans against another big hurricane could be as much as $32 billion. Federal, state and local officials are at odds over whether levees and floodwalls will be rebuilt to withstand a Category Five storm.

John Koerner, a New Orleans businessman who is in charge of infrastructure for the Bring New Orleans Back Commission, talks to Robert Siegel about ideas for flood prevention that he says could be done quickly and for tens-of-millions of dollars, not billions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.