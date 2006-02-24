© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Richard Adler's Broadway Visions Live On

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 24, 2006 at 10:26 AM CST

In the '50s, Richard Adler collaborated with his partner, Jerry Ross, on the Broadway musicals Damn Yankees and The Pajama Game. A composer and lyricist, Adler later became an impresario and organizer of events.

He is the author of the memoir You Gotta Have Heart. Currently, there is a new Broadway staging of The Pajama Game, starring Harry Connick Jr., and Michael McKean.

This interview originally aired on August 9, 1990.

