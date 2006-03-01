© 2021
A Harlem Choir's New 'Arc' of Life

Fresh Air
Published March 1, 2006 at 11:24 AM CST

James Allen is the 81-year-old director of the Addicts Rehabilitation Center in Harlem. He founded the center in 1957 after he kicked his own habit. Soon after he founded the center in 1957 -- after kicking his own habit -- Allen founded the a cappella Addicts Rehabilitation Center Gospel Choir (ARC).

The choir has a couple of CD's to their credit: 1997's Walk With Me (Mapleshade), and Thank You, Lord (Wea-2004).

Their song "Walk With Me" was heard recently as a sample on the Kanye West song "Jesus Walks." Bassist and choir leader Curtis Lundy joined the choir in 1992, wanting to rid himself of a cocaine addiction. Lundy has worked extensively with the late Betty Carter, as well as with Art Blakey, Fred Hubbard, and Bobby Watson.

