New Orleans Awaits FEMA Flood Maps

By Robert Siegel
Published March 3, 2006 at 4:11 PM CST

New Orleans is waiting for important news from FEMA later this month: new flood maps. They'll tell homeowners how high off the ground they should build depending on local elevations. Being any lower than that might make flood insurance prohibitively expensive or unavailable.

But, even as New Orleanians await the long-delayed advisory maps, the city's director of permits is approving applications by homeowners to rebuild. Robert Siegel talks with Mike Centineo about the prospects for rebuilding New Orleans.

