Sharon White Regains Her Determination to Rebuild

New Orleans resident Sharon White is more determined than ever to rebuild her home. Back in January, she was devastated to learn that her neighborhood wouldn't be revived

But now she's got a building permit and she wants a FEMA trailer so she can go back and begin the restoration.

White admits there's a lot of work to do. "When I look at [my house], I see potential… I'm a visionary, I guess. I see brand new sheetrock, brand new ceiling fan and I see a better room."

On a recent visit to her neighborhood, White was thrilled to see FEMA trailers in neighbors' yards. The trailers are a sign that maybe the city has not written off her street, White says.

"To me, that's an opportunity... my neighborhood is coming back," White says. "It's gonna happen. I'm excited."

