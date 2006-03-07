Shared Values Tie Social Conservatives to Bush

Even as President Bush's numbers sag elsewhere, a group of voters identified as "social conservatives" remain faithful to the president.

These voters make up about 11 percent of Americans over age 18. They are almost all Republican, mostly women, and substantially more conservative than the rest of the population on issues such as gay marriage.

In Plant City, a farming community in central Florida, many residents fall into this voting typology. These voters say that, despite some disagreements with the president's policies, it is their shared values — and shared faith — that keeps them Bush loyalists.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.