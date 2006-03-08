© 2021
Thurber on Reforming America's Lobby Habit

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 8, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST

Congressional reform of the lobbying system is nettled by competing agendas and concerns over freedom of speech.

But in the wake of the Jack Abramoff scandal, in which Indian tribes were directed to contribute campaign funds to lawmakers, the discussion has only become more heated. James Thurber is an expert in campaign conduct and lobbying who has testified before Congress.

The title of Thurber's speech was "Indian Tribes and the Federal Election Campaign Act". A political scientist, Thurber is the director of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University, where he also serves as a professor.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
