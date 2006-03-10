Composers' Manuscripts Head for Juilliard

A treasure trove of composers' manuscripts has been donated to Juilliard. The music school's collection of 139 priceless documents includes works by Beethoven, Brahms and Handel.

The donor of the manuscripts was the school's board chairman, Bruce Kovner. Kovner collected them with an eye toward insight into composers' creative processes. The school plans to build a new climate-controlled and secure reading room for the collection, scheduled to open in September 2009.

Renee Montagne talks with Miles Hoffman about the collection's significance.

