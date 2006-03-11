Film Explores Orchestra Players' Calling

What is it like to be a musician in a city orchestra? Filmmaker Daniel Anker offers something of an answer in Music from the Inside Out, a documentary that explores music by part and by whole via the members of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The film offers a fascinating look into the lives of musicians -- what music means to them and how it infuses their lives, both in and out of performance with the orchestra.

Susan Stamberg talks to Anker, whose film will be opening on March 24 in Los Angeles. It was recently nominated for the International Documentary Association's distinguished feature award.

