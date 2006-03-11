© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Film Explores Orchestra Players' Calling

Published March 11, 2006 at 1:15 PM CST
<em>Music from the Inside Out</em> is a 90-minute exploration of the professional musician's work.
<em>Music from the Inside Out</em> is a 90-minute exploration of the professional musician's work.

What is it like to be a musician in a city orchestra? Filmmaker Daniel Anker offers something of an answer in Music from the Inside Out, a documentary that explores music by part and by whole via the members of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The film offers a fascinating look into the lives of musicians -- what music means to them and how it infuses their lives, both in and out of performance with the orchestra.

Susan Stamberg talks to Anker, whose film will be opening on March 24 in Los Angeles. It was recently nominated for the International Documentary Association's distinguished feature award.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.