Back in School, Back in New Orleans

When Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, it also disrupted the education of thousands of students. While many schools remain closed, Benjamin Franklin High School is one of the few operating charter schools in New Orleans.

Teachers Colleen Fiegel and Cathy Hightower have persevered, along with their students, through evacuating, returning, and picking up the pieces of their lives. Fiegel teaches biology and Hightower and Hightower teaches AP English at Benjamin Franklin High School.

