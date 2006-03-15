Online Magazine Publishes Army's Abu Ghraib Investigation

Online magazine Salon.com has published what it's calling a full dossier of the U.S. Army's examination of abuse at Abu Ghraib prison, including 279 photos and 19 videos from the Army's internal investigation. The Web site also has published a timeline about the events to help give context to the abuse that occurred there. Michael Scherer, Washington correspondent for Salon.com, talks to Michele Norris about his reporting on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.