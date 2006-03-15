© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Evacuees Return to Assess Wildfire Damage

By Jeff Brady
Published March 15, 2006 at 3:00 PM CST
A house is burned to the ground in the Texroy Camp neighborhood about six miles east of Borger, Texas.
Jeff Brady, NPR
/
A house is burned to the ground in the Texroy Camp neighborhood about six miles east of Borger, Texas.
An estimated 10,000 horses and cattle have died as a result of the fires in the Texas panhandle.
Jeff Brady, NPR /
/
An estimated 10,000 horses and cattle have died as a result of the fires in the Texas panhandle.

The grassfires in Texas are still burning, but they didn't claim human lives or significant additional territory Wednesday. The fires have burned more than 800,000 acres since Sunday, leaving behind blackened fields, thousands of burned and starving cattle, and clouds of dust.

Fire officials spent the day watching for new fires and worrying about the wind. It was high winds on Sunday that drove two fires that eventually blackened a large area of the Texas Panhandle.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry plans to tour the area Thursday. He has deployed more state resources, such as National Guard helicopters, to help fight the fires.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady