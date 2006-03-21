Dinklage Takes on Diesel in 'Guilty'

Actor Peter Dinklage plays a defense attorney in the new Sidney Lumet-directed film Find Me Guilty, starring Vin Diesel as a member of the Lucchese crime family who represents himself on trial. Dinklage, a person of short stature, is perhaps best known for his award-winning film The Station Agent.

Dinklage also played a dwarf actor in the independent film Living in Oblivion, and a children's book author in the blockbuster movie Elf. His upcoming films include Lassie, The Baxter, and The Little Fugitive.

