Queen of the Scream: Vocal Coach Melissa Cross

An instructional DVD/CD set called The Zen of Screaming targets a very specific clientele: singers who literally scream for a living.

Voice coach Melissa Cross, a classically trained singer and former punk rocker, has developed a method to help vocalists belt out their lyrics -- without ruining their voices. She talks to Robert Siegel about her techniques and the philosophy behind them.

Rocker Andrew W.K., best known for the raucous, good-time anthem "It's Time to Party," has studied with Cross for three years. He describes what he's learned from her and also talks about his newfound comfort in singing Barry Manilow songs.

