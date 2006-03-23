'Snakes on a Plane': Phenomenon on the Net

Snakes on a Plane has swept the Internet. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, the film has generated legions of fans on the Web long before its scheduled release this summer. And the fan base has grown so large and vocal that New Line Cinema has added new scenes based on suggestions from enthusiasts.

Jackson stars as FBI agent Nelville Flynn, who is accompanying a key witness for a mob trial on a flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles. As for the rest: The film's title also encapsulates its plot.

Melissa Block talks with the film's director, David Ellis, and Snakesonablog.com Webmaster Brian Finkelstein about the movie's unexpected popularity.

