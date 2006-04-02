Evangelicals Fret Over Bush's Foreign Policy

The recent case of an Afghan convert to Christianity who was threatened with a death sentence has sown doubts among evangelical Christians about progress toward democracy in Afghanistan and Iraq. Convert Abdul Rahman was given asylum abroad.

Still, evangelicals worry about the United States making sacrifices in the Muslim world, only to see religious freedom threatened. We hear from Dr. Richard Land, of the Southern Baptist Convention, and Reverend Richard Sizik, of the National Association of Evangelicals. John Ydstie reports.

