Supreme Court Won't Hear Padilla Detainee Case

By Nina Totenberg
Published April 3, 2006 at 5:29 PM CDT

The Supreme Court declines to review the case of Jose Padilla, a U.S. citizen arrested in Chicago and held without charges for more than three years. The Bush administration initially justified the tactic by declaring Padilla an enemy combatant.

When Padilla's case was challenged in an appeal, the government moved him into the criminal justice system. Because of the change, the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal. The justices warn they will return to the case if Padilla's status changes again.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
