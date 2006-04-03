The Kinks' Ray Davies: Opening a Solo Chapter

Lead singer and songwriter for The Kinks, Ray Davies started The Kinks in 1964 with his brother, Dave. They are said to be the pioneers of the rowdy garage band genre of rock music. Their many hits included "You Really Got Me," "Lola," "All Day and All of the Night" and "Tired of Waiting for You."

Davies is now 61 and on tour for his first solo album, Other People's Lives. He says an experience in 2004 gave him incentive to finish the album: He was shot in the leg in New Orleans after confronting a thief.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.