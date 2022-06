Rev. William Sloane Coffin has died. Coffin, a former chaplin at Yale University, was best known for his peace and civil rights activism during the Vietnam War. He was immortalized as the Rev. Sloane in the Doonesbury comic strip.

Coffin, who was 81, had suffered from congestive heart failure. NPR's Michele Norris talks with Michael Ferber, a professor of English at the University of New Hampshire.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.