Cordoned Off, an Iraqi Town Relaxes

By JJ Sutherland
Published April 14, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

A town once remarkable for its heavy insurgent activity has become a haven for Sunnis fleeing sectarian violence in Baghdad. More than a thousand families have moved to Tarmiyah since the Samarrah bombing.

The military controls all entrances and exits to the farming town, on the banks of the Tigris about 30 miles northeast of Baghdad. There have been no terrorist incidents there since U.S. troops began walking the streets, having tea with locals, and eating with Sheikhs.

JJ Sutherland
JJ Sutherland covers the Pentagon for NPR. Since 2004 he has regularly spent time in Iraq as part of NPR's award-winning team of reporters and producers who have dedicated themselves to covering the conflict.