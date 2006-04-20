U.S.-Russia Accusations Fly, and Relations Turn Icy

Last month, Washington accused Moscow of giving Iraq military intelligence during the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. Now, officials in Moscow say the United States is holding up Russia's accession to the World Trade Organization.

Deteriorating ties between the White House and the Kremlin in recent months have prompted talk of a new Cold War. Some foreign policy analysts say that's because Moscow doesn't share Western values -- which Western countries have been slow to understand.

