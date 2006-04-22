Tamales, Another Treat from the Delta

"In the Mississippi Delta, no two people make hot tamales exactly the same. Pork is traditional. Some folks use beef, while others prefer turkey. Some boil their meat, while others simply brown it. Some people use masa, while most prefer the rough texture of corn meal..."

So says Tamaletrail.com, a Web site sponsored by the Southern Foodways Alliance.

But how did "red hot tamales" get to be a staple of the Mississippi Delta? Southern Foodways Alliance director John T. Edge tells Debbie Elliott that it happened a century ago, when migrant Mexican farmworkers came to pick cotton side by side with African Americans in the deep South.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.