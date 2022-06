Kenneth Lay, former chairman of the Enron Corp., takes the witness stand to declare his innocence of the fraud and conspiracy charges leveled against him.

Lay said he would not have come back to the company in 2001 to step in as CEO if he suspected there had been any wrongdoing. Lay faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in jail if convicted.

