Police Entry Case Heard in Supreme Court

By Nina Totenberg
Published April 24, 2006 at 3:11 PM CDT

The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case about police entering a home without a warrant. Police in a Utah community looked through a window, and saw adults trying to restrain a young man, who then punched one of the adults.

The police entered the home without a warrant, and the occupants were charged with misdemeanors. Lower courts, deeming the entry unconstitutional, have ruled that evidence from the scene can not be used in court.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
