Tom Ze Weaves a New Web at 70

Brazilian composer Tom Ze is quoted as saying, "I don't make art, I make spoken and sung journalism." Ze was a leading voice of the Tropicalia movement in the 1960s. Now approaching 70, he's enjoying a career renaissance.

Ze's latest CD, Estudando o Pagode, explores an unlikely topic for pop music: the historical suppression of women. The title itself translates as "Studying the Pagode" -- pagode is a form of samba. From member station WHYY, Joel Rose reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.