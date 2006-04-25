Gas Prices Play Big on the Campaign Trail

When gas prices spike in an election year, political candidates scramble to offer their ideas for improving the system. Recent record-high gas prices have lawmakers from both parties demanding answers -- and possibly seeking a political advantage.

Democrats are pouncing on the price rise, hoping that voters this fall will blame the Republicans, the party in power. GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, have been trying to deflect the blame, saying Democrats blocked proposals to increase domestic energy production.

It's not clear whether Congress can do much, if anything, to drastically change gas prices. There are expected to be more hearings and more calls for legislation and investigations. But in the end, Republicans know if prices don't come down, voters are unlikely to be in a forgiving mood this fall.

