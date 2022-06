Bruce Springsteen's new album is a departure for him. We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions features Springsteen singing folk songs made famous by Pete Seeger.

Springsteen recorded the album over the course of three one-day sessions, accompanied by a large group of musicians playing acoustic instruments. Our rock critic says the result is not your typical folk album.

